Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy', starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), marking a significant milestone before its September 25 release.

'Dorothy' Receives Standing Ovation at TIFF Premiere

Director Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming Tamil film ‘Dorothy’, starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Centrepiece category, marking a significant milestone ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 25.

Following the screening, the audience applauded the cast and crew with a standing ovation, appreciating the film's performances and unique storyline. Sharing moments from the premiere, production house Sikhya Entertainment posted pictures and a video from the event on social media and described the occasion as "truly unforgettable". "A very special night in Toronto. Dorothy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026, and sharing this moment with our cast, crew and collaborators was truly unforgettable," the makers wrote. They further added, "The film received a standing ovation from the TIFF audience, a beautiful beginning to Dorothy's journey into the world. Grateful for the love, the conversations and everyone who brought this film to life. Dorothy in cinemas worldwide on September 25, 2026." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sikhya Entertainment (@sikhya)

Cast and Crew at the Red Carpet

The cast and crew also attended the film's red carpet premiere at Toronto's Scotiabank Theatre. Keerthy Suresh appeared in a traditional ethnic ensemble, while director Karthik Subbaraj and actors Sananth and Rishikanth opted for coordinated tuxedos for the special occasion.

About the Film

The Tamil-language feature, with an original score by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja in his milestone 1,540th film, is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment and joins TIFF's acclaimed international program, formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema, which showcases celebrated filmmakers, festival favourites and highly anticipated world premieres from across the globe, as per the press release. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films, ‘Dorothy’ stars Sananth, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles and is slated for a theatrical release across India on September 25. (ANI)