Samantha Ruth Prabhu hosted a fun Q/A session on her Instagram, addressing queries about her pregnancy whilst asking moms, ‘How are they doing?’ Keep scrolling to know more!

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu is leaving no stones unturned in making the best of her pregnancy journey and there's no denying that. Yes, Samantha shared a personal moment with fans recently. The actress told them she is loving her pregnancy. She also revealed an 11-kilogram weight gain, all during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram and it was all things fun.

The South star confirmed her pregnancy in June 2026. Since then, she openly shares glimpses of her journey to motherhood on social media. She is now on a maternity break, having completed all her film commitments.

Embracing Motherhood with Empowerment

"With all my heart," Samantha declared. This was her response during the Instagram AMA on August 28, 2026, when a fan asked if she enjoyed this phase. The actress expressed profound happiness.

She articulated a sense of empowerment. "Didn't expect to feel this empowered by this whole thing," Samantha stated. "Thought I'd be mostly overwhelmed." This public declaration shows her positive experience.

Her positive outlook follows earlier humorous posts. Samantha playfully bid farewell to her toned abs. She captioned an image, "My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you." Her candidness resonates with many followers. They praise her honesty and body positivity as she shares her pregnancy journey openly.

Candid About Weight Gain and Body Changes

11 kilograms — that's how much weight Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gained. She revealed this during the same August 28, 2026, AMA session. A fan commented on pregnancy weight gain.

"I feel ya. 11 kgs up already," she told the fan. This transparency about her body's changes fits her previous social media updates. She has showcased her baby bump and reflected on her evolving physique.

Her openness offers a relatable perspective for many expectant mothers. She moves away from conventional portrayals. Instead, she shares personal experiences more honestly, especially regarding pregnancy's physical transformations.

Balancing Fitness with Caution

"Every pregnancy is different, so please don't use my workouts as a guide for yours," Samantha advised. She emphasizes that her strength training continues only under doctor's clearance. A prenatal-certified trainer supervises her workouts. In recent weeks, Samantha shared aspects of her modified fitness routine during pregnancy. She stresses caution.

Looking Ahead: Maternity Break and Return to Cinema

After her current maternity break, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has clear plans for her professional life. The actress plans to take a maternity break, then return to films. This shows her commitment to her acting career.

She completed all film commitments before her break. Now, she focuses on this new phase of life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu last starred in the film Maa Inti Bangaaram. Fans eagerly await her comeback to the silver screen after her maternity leave. Her return to films marks the next chapter in her illustrious career, balancing personal joys with professional ambitions.