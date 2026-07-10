Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished her ex-brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni for his newly released film 'Lenin', calling it a 'blockbuster'. Akhil thanked her for the wishes, while his brother Naga Chaitanya and father Nagarjuna also celebrated the film's release.

Actor Samanth Ruth Prabhu has extended her best wishes to fellow actor and her ex-brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni for his film 'Lenin'.

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As Akhil Akkineni starrer Telugu film 'Lenin' has opened in theatres on Friday, Samantha, in her Instagram story, called it a "blockbuster." "Wishing #Lenin, @akkineniakhil and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already," she wrote.

In a swift response, Akhil expressed much gratitude to the 'Maa Inti Bangaraam' star and added, "Thank you so much Sam... my team and me really appreciate your wishes."

Family Celebrates 'Lenin' Release

Celebrating the film, Akhil shared an emotional moment with his father Nagarjuna. Shared on the social media handle of Sithara Entertainments, the father-son duo could be seen cutting a cake, before Akhil broke into tears and hugged his father. https://x.com/SitharaEnts/status/2075554873551274135

The actor's brother, Naga Chaitanya, also cheered for Akhil. "Your hard work paid off and how! So happy seeing all the positive response and word of mouth ! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8. Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna, @vamsi84 #BhagyashriBorse @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN," he wrote on X. https://x.com/chay_akkineni/status/2075526525533954512

About 'Lenin'

'Lenin', starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, is an action drama directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under Manam Enterprises LLP, along with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

Set against a gritty Rayalaseema backdrop, the story follows a fierce protagonist navigating intense family and political conflict in his journey to carve out a legacy. The film features music composed by S Thaman.

The teaser was released on May 23, Nagarjuna Akkineni's special day in his cinematic journey, marking 40 years as a lead actor since his debut film Vikram. The veteran actor expressed gratitude to fans on the occasion and also recalled his journey, including his earlier collaboration with his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, in the film 'Manam', which also featured Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Shriya Saran. (ANI)