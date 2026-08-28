Actor Randeep Hooda celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters, calling them a 'blessing'. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also marked the festival by sharing a childhood picture with brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor.

Randeep Hooda's Rakhi Message

Actor Randeep Hooda celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters on Friday, expressing his love and gratitude to them. The actor said their presence is a blessing and a boon for a happy life. Randeep Hooda shared pictures with his sisters on his Instagram handle. The photos perfectly captured the actor's love for his sisters, including Anjali Hooda.

"Laughter, fun and blessings. The world would be harder place without sisters! Thanks to Swapandeep Kaur for sending me a Rakhi every year from Dalbir ji. I miss her a lot. Nirmal Didi for her love, blessings and encouragement. And Ofcourse Anjali Hooda for being a steady rock and a guardian angel in my life and yessss, the infectious laughter. Happy Rakshabandhan | Happy Rakhi," wrote Randeep Hooda. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Throwback Post

Earlier, actor Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marked the festival by sharing a childhood picture with her brother Ranbir Kapoor and their mother, Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima shared a throwback family picture on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of the siblings from their growing-up years.

In the photograph, young Riddhima and Ranbir can be seen posing with Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir looked adorable in a blue T-shirt and jeans, while Riddhima also smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, Riddhima wished her brother with a short message, writing, "Happy Rakhi Rans. Love you," along with red heart emojis. Riddhima and Ranbir are the children of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The siblings have often spoken about their close bond over the years.

The Significance of Raksha Bandhan

'Raksha Bandhan' is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28. (ANI)