Anupam Kher has finished shooting for his film 'Shri Rambhoomi'. He shared his spiritual experience on Instagram, stating that the film purified his soul and that he was fortunate to portray Shri Ashok Singhal in the movie.

Anupam Kher Wraps Up Shoot

Actor Anupam Kher has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film 'Shri Rambhoomi'. In an Instagram post, Kher shared pictures from the film's sets along with a video of himself, dressed in all white, walking with a group of saints. "My work completed in film 'Shri Rambhoomi'. Some films give an artist the satisfaction that he did a good job. Some films take pride in being part of a big and important movie. But there are some movies that touch the human inside not only the artist. They purify the soul and fill the mind with a deep, serene spiritual feeling," he wrote.

On Portraying Ashok Singhal

Kher also expressed gratitude for having the opportunity of work in the film, as he added, "It is the fortune of my life and blessings of Lord Shri Ram that I got the opportunity to play the role of Shri Ashok Singhal ji. His dedication, his penance and contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the resolution of Ramlala's grand temple is priceless! What can not be put into words. I would like to thank the producer, director, my co-actors and all the unit souls associated with this film! His contribution to my acting is priceless!"

The film was announced earlier this week, with Kher often sharing updates on social media. The actor began shooting in July, when he shared a video from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher also has several other projects in the pipeline, including Sooraj Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' and the much-awaited 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel.