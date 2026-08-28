Suniel Shetty shared a rare childhood photo with his sisters on Raksha Bandhan, calling them 'a piece of home'. The actor, last seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle', also met Bihar's CM to discuss a 50-60 day film shoot planned for October 2026.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, actor Suniel Shetty shared a rare childhood picture with his sisters Sujata and Sumitra.

The black-and-white picture shows young Suniel Shetty spending time with his sisters and mother at their home. The nostalgic photograph must have taken Suniel back to those cherished memories, reminding him of the good old days. "Some bonds don't change. Only the photographs do. From this little world of ours to everything life has given us since ... my sisters have always been a piece of home I carry with me. Happy Raksha Bandhan. Always your brother. ALWAYS," he captioned the post.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Suniel recently met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna to discuss plans for an upcoming film shoot.The production is expected to take around 50 to 60 days from October 2026, with Patna and Sitamarhi among the locations being considered. "We held a meeting with the entire department. We want to come here for a shoot. Since new film-related policies have been introduced and Bihar is emerging as a major destination for filming, we came to discuss the logistics of a shoot that will span about 50 to 60 days," Shetty told reporters on August 11 after meeting the CM. He was last seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.(ANI)