The iconic 69-foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol in Hyderabad, named 'Panchamukha Sankatahara Ganapati', is almost ready for Ganesh Chaturthi. Crafted by 150 artists, the idol will be ready for devotees by Sunday, with the Telangana Governor invited.

The iconic Khairatabad Ganesh idol stands tall at 69 feet and is ready to welcome devotees ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi this year in Hyderabad.

'Panchamukha Sankatahara Ganapati' Idol Details

Raju Kumar, the Chairman of Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samiti, revealed that the construction of the Khairatabad Ganesh Idol is almost done and will be ready for the devotees by Sunday. They have also invited the Telangana governor for the first pooja.

While talking to ANI, Raju Kumar, Chairman of the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samiti, shared that this year's Ganesh idol is named 'Panchamukha Sankatahara Ganapati' and required around 150 artists in the construction of the idol. "We will remove the supporting sticks step by step and the entire idol-making work will be completed. This year's idol has been named 'Panchamukha Sankatahara Ganapati'. Around 150 artists from five states, including West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, worked together to craft the massive idol. The Utsav Samiti has invited the Telangana Governor for the first day pooja," said Raju Kumar.

Devotee Participation and Idol Display

The commitee had also organised the 'Aagaman' programme on Friday, which saw the participation of around 10,000 devotees, according to Raju Kumar. At present, the Ganesh Idol is kept for public display, secured behind the wooden sticks, which will be removed tomorrow.

Significance of Khairatabad Ganesh and Festival

The Khairatabad Ganesh is one of the tallest Ganesh idols in Telangana and attracts lakhs of devotees every year during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is worshipped as the deity of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings. The festival sees devotees install Ganesha idols at homes and public places, followed by prayers and cultural celebrations. The celebrations end with the immersion of the idols.