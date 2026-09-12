Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty visited West Bengal's Sundarbans with a local BJP MLA after a recent health scare. Meanwhile, speculation is rife about his appearance in 'Jailer 2' alongside superstar Rajinikanth, following a viral photo.

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty arrived in the Sundarbans for a one-day visit on Saturday. On Saturday morning, the actor boarded a boat from Gadkhali in Gosaba. During this visit, he was accompanied by Gosaba Assembly BJP MLA Bikarna Naskar.

Mithun Chakraborty was recently admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata following a physical ailment.

Speculation on 'Jailer 2' Role

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty has been speculated of be a part of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer 2'. Earlier in May, the veteran actor's son, Mimoh Chakraborty, shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Jailer 2, featuring his father alongside superstar Rajinikanth. The candid frame, bringing together two cinematic legends, has instantly grabbed fans' attention and sparked fresh speculation about Mithun Chakraborty's role in the much-awaited sequel.

In April, Rajinikanth wrapped the shooting of 'Jailer 2', bringing a much-awaited update to fans.