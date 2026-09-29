Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt Joins, Greet Fans From ₹250 Crore Krishna Raj Bungalow

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 44th birthday in style, with wife Alia Bhatt joining him as they greeted fans and paparazzi from the balcony of their Mumbai home, the lavish Krishna Raj bungalow. The couple’s balcony appearance quickly grabbed attention online. Ranbir later stepped outside the residence to meet the photographers and fans who had gathered to wish him. Dressed casually in a grey co-ord set, white sneakers and sunglasses, the actor waved to the crowd and thanked them for their birthday wishes. He also cut three cakes during the celebrations. The birthday celebrations came just days after Alia and Ranbir’s first Ganesh Chaturthi at their newly renovated home. The couple moved into the six-storey Pali Hill bungalow in November 2025, and the property has been widely reported to be worth around ₹250 crore. Alia also marked Ranbir’s birthday with a personal social-media post featuring romantic moments, family pictures and a glimpse of Ranbir with their daughter Raha as a baby. She captioned the post simply, 'HBD cutie.' On the work front, Ranbir is preparing for the release of Ramayana: Part 1, in which he plays Lord Rama. He will also star alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, scheduled for January 21, 2027. 0:00 — Ranbir Kapoor Turns 44 1:30 — Alia Joins Ranbir To Greet Fans 2:00 — Ranbir Steps Out To Meet Fans & Paparazzi