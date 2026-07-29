Allu Arjun’s upcoming film with Atlee, reportedly titled “Raaka”, may be a two-part franchise with a Rs 1,000 crore budget. Spanning ancient and modern timelines, it reportedly features a star-studded cast and an SRK cameo.

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated venture with filmmaker Atlee is going to be bigger than life. The movie is reportedly called Raaka and will be made as a two-part franchise revealing two parallel worlds and timelines, thereby giving away the make of the film. It is supposedly being made on an amazing and massive budget of over Rs 1,000 crores, thereby making it one of the costliest Indian films in recent history.

Raaka to Explore Two Different Worlds

A report as mentioned by India Today makes clear that Raaka's tale will unfold in two varying ages - the tribal Puranic Vedic age and a contemporary era.

These contrasting timelines are likely to complement each other too, providing continuity to the epic myth behind the story. The option of splitting the story across two films potentially allows Atlee and his group to elaborate upon the characters, the visual universe, and the overall plot.

The two-part format has evoked great interest in the venture, which has already gained remarkable popularity due to its large size and esteemed cast members.

Mrunal Thakur,, ,Deepika Padukone, and Others in Different Timelines

It is stated that the female characters in the film are also divided into the two timelines. One of the timelines comprises the character played by Mrunal Thakur.

On the other hand, the actresses who are reported to be connected with the historical timeline are Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. However, the details regarding their characters and the relationship between the roles are not specified.

Moreover, it is believed that Allu Arjun is likely to hold the central position in the plot as it goes from one timeline to another.

Shah Rukh Khan’s, Cameo Yet to Be Filmed

One of the significant discussions about Raaka is the excitement regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s guest appearance. Supposedly, this significant look of the superstar has not yet been filmed.

It has been reported that the shooting of this cameo will occur during overseas shooting itinerary, but neither the place nor the way the scene should unfold have been shared so far.

Official Confirmation Still Awaited

In spite of the increasing hype about the film, the creators haven't confirmed its two-part release plan. There has been no indication from the cast or production team regarding the budget or the various elements related to the plot of the film.

However, if the reports are to be believed, then the film may fall into the category of massive franchises that possess a great deal of mythology and story-telling.