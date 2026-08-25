Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has sparked ‘drunk’ speculation after a bizarre video surfaced online. Her unusual behaviour and playful speech while getting a wig styled left netizens questioning what was happening.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is once again making headlines after a video showing her unusual behaviour surfaced on social media. In the clip, the actress appears to be getting her hair styled and a wig fitted at what seems to be a private residence.

Hania Aamir’s Video Goes Viral

The video shows Hania speaking to the person working on her hair while giving instructions about how she wants the wig to be placed. However, her manner of speaking and playful behaviour have caught the attention of viewers.

At one point, Hania can be heard saying, “Happy Halloween,” before explaining that she does not want the wig to look overly perfect. She then asks the stylist to give her more of a “fun” feeling while fixing her hair.

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Her unusual expressions and speech quickly became the talking point online. While the video itself does not establish whether she had consumed alcohol or any other substance, several social media users began speculating that the actress appeared drunk or intoxicated.

Netizens Question Hania’s Behaviour

The clip prompted a flood of reactions, with some viewers claiming that Hania was “wasted” or “high”, while others suggested she may simply have been in a playful mood.

Some comments also referenced the religious and cultural restrictions around alcohol consumption in Pakistan. However, there is no confirmation from Hania or any reliable source that she was actually under the influence of alcohol.

Hania’s Instagram Access In India

Hania remains popular among Indian audiences, although her official Instagram account is currently not accessible in India. Fans continue to share her videos and screenshots across other social media platforms, allowing her content to reach Indian viewers.

The development comes amid restrictions faced by several Pakistani celebrities on social media platforms in India following heightened tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack.