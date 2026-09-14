This year, actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja brought the Ganpati idol home all by herself. She said that with Bappa's blessings, the last year was great for her career, so she wanted to take on this special duty. Sunita is carrying on a family tradition started by her late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi.

The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi is in full swing at the Ahuja household. Like every year, Sunita Ahuja welcomed Bappa with a lot of fanfare. But this time, she brought the Ganpati idol home all by herself. She mentioned that her husband, actor Govinda, is currently in the US and will be back later.

'Bappa gave me a lot of fame'

Speaking to ANI, Sunita said, “Usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan brings Ganpati home. But this time, I brought Bappa home myself, singing and dancing all the way. In the last one year, Bappa has given me a lot of fame. I worked very hard, and my work has done really well. So, I decided I would bring Ganesh home with my own hands this time.”

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Carrying on a family tradition

This Ganpati puja is a long-standing tradition in the Ahuja family. Sunita shared that this practice was started by her late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi. She is committed to carrying this legacy forward every year.

She added, “This tradition of Ganpati was started by my mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi. I have always said that as long as I am alive, I will bring Ganpati Bappa home every year. It has been going on since then, and as long as I am here, it will continue.”

Govinda to join the festival soon

Talking about the festive mood, Sunita Ahuja said she loves the atmosphere at home during Ganesh Chaturthi. She also added, “I always keep Ganpati for one and a half days, because if you keep it for longer, you have to follow all the specific puja rituals and rules.”

While Sunita is leading the celebrations this year, Govinda was in the US. Sunita confirmed that the actor will be returning tonight. She said, “Govinda ji is in the US, he will be back at night. If he is tired, he won't come for darshan today, but will come tomorrow. After all, it's his house, so he has to come.”

On Sunday evening, photos and videos showed Sunita Ahuja joyfully bringing Bappa home. She was even seen dancing her heart out to the beats of a dhol.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great religious fervour across the country on Monday. Huge crowds of devotees are being seen at various pandals and temples to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha.