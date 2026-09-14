Sandali Sinha rose to fame with her Bollywood debut Tum Bin in 2001 before leaving films after marriage. She later became a mother of two and entered entrepreneurship, helping build Mumbai-based dessert brand Country of Origin with husband Kiran Salaskar.

Sandali Sinha became a familiar face to Bollywood audiences after making her debut in the 2001 romantic drama Tum Bin. Her performance, along with the film’s popular music, quickly made her a favourite among young viewers. But despite the early attention, Sinha’s Bollywood journey did not last long.

Who is Sandali Sinha?

Sinha reportedly grew up in Bihar before moving to Delhi with her mother and sister following her father’s death. She developed an interest in acting while in Delhi and later moved to Mumbai to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry. She initially worked as a model before appearing in advertisements and short films. Her television debut came in 1997 with the series Tanha. She also gained attention through the music video Kon Hai Wo Ladki from Sonu Nigam’s album Deewana.

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Her big break came with Tum Bin in 2001. The film became popular with audiences, while songs such as Tum Bin Jiya Jaye Kaise further boosted Sinha’s visibility. She soon became one of the recognisable young faces of Bollywood at the time. However, her career in Hindi cinema did not continue on the same trajectory. She appeared in films including Om, Pinjar and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. She also made her Telugu debut with Orey Pandu in 2005.

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Why did Sandali Sinha leave films?

Sinha eventually moved away from acting and chose to focus on her personal life and family. She married Kiran Salaskar in November 2005, around three years after making her Bollywood debut. In a 2021 interaction with HT City, Sinha spoke about how her life changed after marriage, saying that there was no elaborate plan to leave films and that things simply unfolded naturally. After marriage, she became a mother of two and stepped away from mainstream acting.

Where is Sandali Sinha now?

Although she left Bollywood, Sinha did not completely step away from the world of business. She became involved in entrepreneurship with her husband Kiran Salaskar. The couple helped build Country of Origin (COO), an artisanal bakery and patisserie brand based in Mumbai. The business has grown beyond its early operations and currently has outlets in upscale parts of the city.

Kiran Salaskar is also associated with other hospitality and food and beverage ventures. Some reports have estimated his net worth at around ₹150 crore, although the figure has not been independently verified. Today, Sinha’s life is largely centred around her family and business ventures rather than Bollywood. From becoming a popular face with Tum Bin to building a life away from the spotlight, her journey has taken a very different route from what her early success in films might have suggested.