In a chat with Jang Newspaper, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir said that looking like Alia Bhatt has opened a lot of doors for her. Hania's fame isn't just in Pakistan; she's popular in India too.
Hania Aamir and singer Asim Azhar are again rumoured to be getting married, with social media reports circulating. The once-popular Pakistani celebrity couple has recently fuelled reunion rumours with their public appearances and social media clues.
But did you know Hania credits Alia Bhatt for a lot of her career success? She said her dimpled smile and strong resemblance to Alia helped her land specific acting roles.
Hania shared that when a brand in India signed Alia, the Pakistani branch hired Hania. She said filmmakers knew she was the go-to for a young, innocent, dimpled look.
In a chat with Jang Newspaper, Hania said, 'I’m very thankful to Alia Bhatt and if I ever meet her, I would be over the moon.' It's clear she's a big fan.
Hania doesn't mind being called 'Pakistan's Alia.' She praised Alia as a smart, talented actor and also shared her love for stars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.
Hania also got attention for her appearances with Badshah, sparking relationship rumors. He often joins her at parties and events, and was even at Diljit's London concert.
