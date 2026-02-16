Pakistani actress Hania Aamir calls India, Pakistan 'distant cousins'; Read on
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir called India and Pakistan "distant cousins" due of their shared traditions. She told CNN about the neighbours' mutual respect and similar cultures, hoping for future partnerships.
Hania Aamir Calls India, Pakistan ‘Distant Cousins’
Hania Aamir said India and Pakistan are culturally linked, like 'distant cousins.' She noted their shared customs and mutual respect, highlighting the chance for great collaborations.
Hania Aamir Calls India, Pakistan ‘Distant Cousins’
Aamir mentioned that the mutual admiration between the countries creates chances to work together. She loves that, despite politics, both sides value each other's culture.
Hania Aamir Calls India, Pakistan ‘Distant Cousins’
The actress admitted it's tough being called the 'face of Gen-Z' in Pakistan. While the title brought fame, it also comes with pressure to stay influential for her generation.
Hania Aamir Calls India, Pakistan ‘Distant Cousins’
In October, Hania Aamir went to Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in London. Things got even more exciting when rapper Badshah, her rumored BF, joined Diljit on stage.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.