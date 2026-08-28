Kriti Sanon has the cheekiest reply for everyone calling her out for wearing a bold outfit for the latest Rakhi Ad. Know what her festive post is all about. Keep scrolling!

Kriti Sanon has been in the news for quite a few days now. Reason? Not her latest release but her recent Ad for the Rakhi festival. Yes, the actress's Rakhi Ad was caught amid the pool of controversy after trolls called her out for wearing a bold bralette-style costume while tying Rakhi to her on-screen brother. The massive trolling began, with Kangana Ranaut too taking a dig at the ad, calling it 'intentionally creepy.' Yes, you read that right.

Kriti On Fire!

A few days back, Kriti brushed off the controversy with a fiery Instagram post stating that ‘culture is in her heart, not in her neckline.’ Soon after, the jewellery brand GIVA also took down the ad owing to massive hate. Now, Kriti blessed everyone's page with a Rakhi post, taking a sly dig at the trolls with a cheeky caption.

Kriti Sanon's Rakhi Post!

Sharing a cute picture of Rakhi celebration with her sister she wrote, “While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session. We’re focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all."

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Take a look!

How Netizen's Reacted!

One wrote, “Omg love your caption...” Another wrote, “More power to you girls !!!” Another suer wrote, “Caption Let the negativity stay behind you. You’ve got better things ahead.” One more user wrote, “Stay strong @kritisanon, those who are insulting you today will stand in queue to watch your next movie.”

What Was Kriti's Earlier Post!

Kriti had brushed off the controversy by saying, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have.”

She added, “We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”