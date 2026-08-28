Kannada actor Upendra's praise for Yash's new film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has triggered a debate online. While Upendra called the film a 'new world', social media users are divided, reflecting the movie's overall mixed reviews.

When a film divides the audience, even praise from a fellow star can lead to a debate. That is what happened after Kannada actor Upendra shared his review of Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' was released in theatres on Wednesday and has since received mixed reactions from critics and cinephiles. While some viewers have praised the film, others have not been quite impressed with its story and style.

Upendra, however, had a different take after watching the film. Sharing his review on X in both Kannada and English, the actor called 'Toxic' a "new world" and "an entirely new experience". He also praised the work of the cast and crew. "TOXIC IS A FAIRY TALE .... BUT GROWN-UPS?? Watched Toxic. Wow! What a movie! A new world and an entirely new experience! The hard work, dedication, and passion of every artist and technician are truly commendable! Hats off to Yash and the entire team!" he wrote.

Take a look TOXIC IS A FAIRY TALE …. BUT GROWN-UPS ?? Watched Toxic. Wow! What a movie ! A new world and an entirely new experience! The hard work, dedication, and passion of every artist and technician are truly commendable ! Hats off to Yash and the entire team! 👏@thenameisyash… pic.twitter.com/nWA8niw8V9 — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) August 28, 2026

Social media reacts to Upendra's review

Upendra's post soon drew mixed reactions from social media users. While some agreed with his view, others strongly disagreed. One user wrote, "Stop celebrating mediocrity," while another compared 'Toxic' with other Kannada films and said, "Even 'Kabza', 'Martin' and 'KD' movies are far far better than this disgusting garbage movie."

Some viewers, however, felt Upendra's reaction was understandable given the film's psychological elements and style of storytelling. One user wrote, "Good to see you tweeting about the movie. This story telling in some ways suits your style." Another said, "Psychological movie and upendra not supporting will never happen. It's his genre after all." A third user even suggested that Upendra could have directed the film, writing, "I always feel upendra should direct this film. The psychological thriller factory and the guilt. No one can direct better than him."

About 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is a gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has Yash in dual roles and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, among others. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. It was released in theatres on August 26 for Onam. (ANI)