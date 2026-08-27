Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13: Contestant Resigns From Job During Agnipariksha Task
The 'Bigg Boss Agnipariksha' is making major waves. Hopefuls are being put through tough challenges to test their guts, skills, and mental strength. And now, one contestant's daring move has got everyone talking.
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Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13
The new season of 'Bigg Boss Kannada' is almost here, but first, the 'Agnipariksha' is testing 60 hopefuls. A panel including Sangeetha Sringeri, Chandan Shetty, Shruti, Vinay Gowda and host Niranjan Deshpande are judging their every move before the main show, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, starts on September 6.
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Goodbye to job for Bigg Boss
Host Niranjan Deshpande threw a wild challenge: 'Do you have the guts to call your boss and resign right now?' Without hesitating, the contestant made the call on speaker and told her boss she was quitting. The judges were totally shocked by her bold move.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada Instagram
Only 3 out of 19 contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house
The competition is getting intense in 'Bigg Boss Agnipariksha'. Out of 19 contestants, only three will get a ticket to the 'Bigg Boss Kannada 13' house. Viewers can now vote for their favourite on JioHotstar, and the top three with the most votes will make it inside.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada Instagram
Bigg Boss Kannada 13 when, what time?
Mark your calendars! Kiccha Sudeep's 'Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13' kicks off on September 6. The show will air at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekends. Everyone is now wondering if the contestant who risked her job will actually get to enter the house.
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