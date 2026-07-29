Sanjay Dutt, on his birthday, received a loving wish from wife Maanayata, who called him her 'greatest blessing.' His children, Iqra and Shahraan, also posted heartfelt messages on social media, to which the actor emotionally responded.

Family's Heartfelt Wishes

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, receiving an outpouring of wishes and greetings from his fans, friends, and family across social media platforms. In a heartwarming gesture, Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata, also penned a sweet note and wished for the actor's good health, happiness, and success.

"You are my greatest blessing, my strength, and my happiest place. Thank you for filling my life with love, laughter, and endless support. I pray this year brings you good health, happiness, and all the success you deserve. I love you today, tomorrow, and always. Happy Birthday!" Maanayata wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

She also attached a picture with the family, seemingly from Sanjay Dutt's intimate birthday celebration at home. Adorable birthday wishes were also shared on the social media handles of the couple's children, Iqra and Shahraan, which are handled by their mother, Maanayata.

Wishes from Children

"Happy birthday papa. thank you for always being there for me, supporting me and making me smile. I'm so grateful to have you in my life, and i hope your birthday is filled with happiness and love. I love you so much papa," read the message on Iqra's social media handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iqra Dutt (@duttiqra)

Likewise, Shahraan expressed immense gratitude to his father as his message read, "Happy birthday to the best dad anyone could ask for. Thank you for always being there, supporting me, and inspiring me every day. Wishing you good health, endless happiness, and many more amazing years ahead. Love you always." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahraan Dutt (@duttshahraan)

Dutt, in response to his son, commented, "I love you and I will always stand by you son."

An Illustrious Career

One of the most recognised actors in the Indian film industry, Sanjay Dutt is known for his versatile performances in a career that spans over four decades. Having made his acting debut in 1981 with 'Rocky', he went on to deliver memorable performances in films like 'Khal Nayak', 'Saajan', 'Vaastav', 'Munna Bhai' franchise, 'Agneepath', and others, earning much acclaim.

His recent performance as SP Chaudhary Aslam in the 'Dhurandhar' films also received much praise. Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawal. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and presented by Nikhil Nanda. (ANI)