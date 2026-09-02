Katrina Kaif once dropped a loving bedroom secret about her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and her private life, and it's all things cute and mushy. Keep scrolling to know more.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved and celebrated couples who make millions of hearts beat with their stunning chemistry, undying love for each other and shelling couple goals wherever they go. They look amazing together and there's no denying that. Well, if you are a Katrina fan then you know that she seldom talks about her love or personal life openly. Yes, however, ever since she got married to Kaushal, she has been the perfect Punjabi bahu with some openness about her love life.

Katrina Shares Bedroom Secret

Yes, you read that right. The actress once shared a cutesy bedroom secret and it is all things mushy. Yes, once she shared a video of Vicky sleeping on bed, covered in comforter. Sharing his video, she wrote, "Biwi ka loving wake up call." The actress revealed how lovingly she likes to wake her husband up, and fans found it super cute.

And more…

Not only that, after her marriage to Vicky, she appeared on Koffee With Karan and shared that she and Vicky had a ‘suhaag din.’ This came after Karan Johar asked her when Alia Bhatt said there's no such thing as a suhaag raat after marriage.

About Their Wedding