An old video of Katrina Kaif is doing the rounds again, showing a pretty awkward moment during a live show. While answering fan questions, the actress seems to have had an embarrassing slip-up, and now the clip is getting trolled all over social media.

For celebrities, life is a 24/7 reality show. Especially in today's digital world, a camera is always watching. One wrong move, and you're instantly a troll magnet. This is why many celebs, especially actresses, are always on guard. Some have even called out the paparazzi for constantly hounding them for a 'gotcha' moment.

Katrina, was that okay?

But sometimes, the slip-up happens on their own turf. A classic example is this old video of Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif that's now making a comeback. During a live show, the actress did something she probably shouldn't have. Let's just say she might have had some gas trouble. While fans were asking questions, she appeared to pass wind a couple of times. It was an awkward moment that reportedly made the audience hold their noses. (Please note: The image used here is an AI-generated picture. There is no video available showing the audience's reaction to what Katrina did!)

The actress's awkward moment

This old video has resurfaced and is going viral on social media again. As fans asked questions, the actress's face contorted slightly while she carried on with her 'work'. She was answering questions, but it seems she couldn't control 'it'. She probably thought no one would notice, but the audience apparently did.

This video has been a viral hit ever since it first appeared. It's often shared as a lesson on how celebrities should behave in public. Of course, people are divided. Some netizens say that while it's a normal human thing, you can't just do it anywhere. Others are finding the whole thing hilarious, which is why it keeps getting shared. The video was posted on a Facebook page called HindiRush. You can watch it below.