Shooting for the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier starrer 'Odiyan' has commenced. The film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, marks the debut of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions into Malayalam cinema and is set in 19th-century Kerala.

The makers have finally begun the shooting of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Odiyan' following the pooja ceremony on Monday. The film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and also stars Manju Warrier in the lead role.

The pooja ceremony of the film took place at Anchumana temple in Kochi. Rahul Sadasivan shared glimpses of the pooja ceremony on his Instagram handle. It also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier as they sought blessings from the god for the success of their film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Sadasivan (@rahulsadasivan_)

Dharma Productions Enters Malayalam Cinema

The movie also marks Dharma Productions' first-ever venture into Malayalam cinema, marking a significant expansion for one of India's most prominent production houses.

Karan shared the announcement on Instagram, revealing details of the collaboration and expressing his excitement about Dharma Productions' entry into the Malayalam film industry. "We at Dharma Productions are taking our first step into the world of Malayalam cinema and I am proud to announce that we have the best partners to do it with," Karan wrote, adding, "Prithviraj, we've come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too."

Period Setting and Release Details

While the makers have not disclosed a release date, the project has been confirmed as "coming soon" to cinemas.

The movie is set against the backdrop of 19th-century Kerala and draws from the region's rich folklore and cultural mythology. (ANI)