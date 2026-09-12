Kareena Kapoor's latest appearance in Mumbai at Daayra's trailer launch event was a hit. However, she was trolled for allegedly looking ‘ol’. Fans took the hit and stood by her for calling the video AI-generated. Keep scrolling to know more.

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, hundreds of expressions, and her undying love for her craft. The actress is all set to meet her fans once again on the big screen with Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is said to be an intense cop drama, navigating through a highly sensitive case of assault, grief, and a corrupt system.

Kareena Stuns at Daayra Trailer Launch

Well, a few days at the trailer launch of the film, Kareena stole all the attention. She showed up in a stunning khaki pantsuit and turned heads. Yesterday, she took her fashion game a notch higher by sporting an alluring leheriya saree. Yes, you read that right. The actress's videos took no time to go viral on social media. Many loved her style, while some called her iconic Bebo.

Fans Back Kareena

However, a page posted an AI-generated video of the actress where she was allegedly looking ‘old.’ Yes, you read that right. Fans took no time to recognise the AI filter and called out the troll for posting such an insensitive video, mocking the actress. Take a look at the video first!

Here's How Fans Reacted

One wrote, “At least she's not into botox and artificial things or any kinda surgery she's what she's and holding her Aura.... We love u bebss.” Another wrote, “Why don’t you say the same about men actors?” One more wrote, “Stop using AI on her.” Another fan wrote, “This ACCOUNT alwaysss update BEBO GETTING OLD !!!!! Like seriously ??? I really think you got something personal or hate her ???? @glamsham yes shes not 20/30s anymore !!!!”

About Daayra

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and PEN Studios, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 18, 2026.