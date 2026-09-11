Kareena Kapoor Khan promoted her upcoming film 'Daayra' in a rainbow saree, drawing comparisons to her sister Karisma Kapoor's look in 'Zubeidaa'. The crime drama, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to release on September 18.

Kareena Kapoor channels sister Karisma's iconic look

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Daayra'. For the event, she donned a rainbow-hued chiffon saree. Her look instantly reminded many cinema buffs of her sister Karisma Kapoor’s iconic look from Zubeidaa, where the actress wore an almost identical saree. After attending the song launch, Kareena also shared a picture featuring her look alongside Karisma’s from Zubeidaa, highlighting the striking similarity between the two. In the caption, she wrote, "Well I always knew we had a good taste...sisters forever."

About the film 'Daayra'

Kareena's film 'Daayra' is scheduled to be released on September 18. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the film is "inspired by true events."

Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong," read a press note.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on his experience

Sharing his experience working in the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, "What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation. What I admire is how the film maintains that objectivity right till the very end, allowing the audience to form their own perspective. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed and Daayra allowed me to work with her. It was a rewarding experience and working with Kareena made the journey even more special. I hope the audience connects with the world we have created, a story that is gripping and deeply human." (ANI)