At the 'Daayra' song launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan called working with director Meghna Gulzar a 'full-circle' moment, linking it to her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's work with Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Kareena Kapoor Calls 'Daayra' a 'Full-Circle' Moment

On Friday, the team of 'Daayra' attended ‘Sach Ka Daayra’ song launch in Mumbai. Veteran lyricist Gulzar, director Meghna Gulzar, and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran were among those who marked their presence at the event, where they shared their experiences of working on the film.

Sharing the stage with the iconic poet, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her heartfelt gratitude, describing the moment as a “full-circle” experience. "Bachpan se unki filmein dekhi hain, unke gaane sune hain. My mother-in-law, Sharmila ji, had the opportunity to work with him in so many films. And actually, that circle is complete now because her daughter-in-law got to work with his daughter," she shared. "Woh career hi career kya hai agar us career mein ek Gulzar sahab ka gana naa ho," Kareena added.

After attending the event, Kareena shared pictures from the event. "Daayra aur uske paar...My tribute to Gulzar Sahab with my favourite song of mine and his. DAAYRA in cinemas, 18th September, 2026," Kareena captioned the post, paying tribute to Gulzar.

About the Film 'Daayra'

Kareena's film 'Daayra' is scheduled to be released on September 18. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the film is "inspired by true events."

Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong," read a press note.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on His Role

Sharing his experience working in the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, "What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation. What I admire is how the film maintains that objectivity right till the very end, allowing the audience to form their own perspective. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed and Daayra allowed me to work with her. It was a rewarding experience and working with Kareena made the journey even more special. I hope the audience connects with the world we have created, a story that is gripping and deeply human."