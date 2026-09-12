Courteney Cox revealed a chance encounter with director Barbara Schroeder in 2018 led to her directing 'Evil Genius', her first feature in 12 years. The film, starring Patricia Arquette and David Harbour, is based on the 'pizza bomber' case.

Actress Courteney Cox revealed that she was approached about directing 'Evil Genius', her first feature film as a director in 12 years, after accidentally running into actress Barbara Schroeder, who directed the Netflix documentary of the same name, at the iconic hotel in Beverly Hills in 2018, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Courtney Cox recalled her encounter with actress Barbara Schroeder at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where the star encouraged her to step into direction. “I was at the Beverly Hills Hotel sitting at the counter; my favorite spot in the corner. I saw [Schroeder], and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love Evil Genius. You did such a great job,” said Cox, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. “She said, ‘It’s available to direct.’ She goes, ‘You should run with it.’ We had a good relationship before. I made a lot of deals there [at the Beverly Hills Hotel], and made a lot of money there. It’s just interesting,” added Cox. Cox jokingly added that those deals were always “at the counter” “I can’t get inside the poker room.”

From Chance Meeting to Feature Film

According to the outlet, Cox’s chance encounter sparked the idea to direct, but it took years to get Evil Genius off the ground. Despite facing significant obstacles, Cox said that she couldn't let the story go because she loved it. The film, which stars Patricia Arquette, David Harbour, Michael Chernus, Garret Dillahunt and Danielle Macdonald, follows the true crime story of the 2003 “pizza bomber” case that resulted in the death of Brian Wells.

Family Joins the Cast

Cox was joined by her daughter, Coco, and Arquette’s daughter, Harlow, who both have small parts in the film.

The Shining Vale actor told THR that Coco loves to perform. “Coco, she’s got a little scene in the movie, and Harlow, Patricia’s daughter, is young Marge. Coco’s really sweet, too. … Coco loves acting so much that she was so happy to be there. It’s amazing," added Cox, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Evil Genius premieres at Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. (ANI)