An Instagram post by 'satirelogy' recently circulated a fabricated claim that Apple's new iPhone 18 Pro burgundy color was inspired by actress Triptii Dimri's romantic mark in the film Animal. The post, explicitly labeled as satire, featured a fictional confirmation from Apple CEO John Ternus and gained 3.3K likes.

Triptii Dimri and new Iphone's launch took a wild turn, thanks to a Instagram page that cooked up a storm. Yes, a viral page spread a fake claim: Apple's new iPhone 18 Pro burgundy colour — a direct nod to actress Triptii Dimri's famous romantic mark in the film Animal. This post, clearly labelled satire, painted a fictional scene. It imagined Apple CEO John Ternus interacting with the Bollywood star. The picture went viral, grabbing countless eyeballs across every social media platform.

September 9, 2026 — Apple unveiled its latest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models. Among the new colours, a striking burgundy hue appeared. John Ternus had just stepped into the CEO role at Apple on September 1, 2026, taking over from Tim Cook. This new leadership set the stage for the viral joke.

The Satirical Claim

The satirical post claimed that Apple CEO John Ternus at the iPhone 18 launch, allegedly confirmed the new burgundy colour found inspiration in Triptii Dimri's romantic mark in Animal." This is what Suryabhan Kumar's Satirelogy Instagram post joked. The content added Dimri was not only present at Apple Park. Ternus himself, the post claimed, personally showed her the new devices. This detail aimed to spice up the joke's credibility. The post bagged over 3,000 likes, plus plenty of comments and shares. It exploded despite a clear disclaimer: "This is NOT real news, This post and page is completely satire. This post is meant for entertainment purposes only." This signature Satirelogy disclaimer aimed to stop genuine confusion, yet the post still went viral.

Reality of the Apple Event

Triptii Dimri, however, was actually there. The Bollywood actress indeed attended Apple's major launch event in Cupertino, California. People widely noted her presence, alongside singer AP Dhillon, at Apple Park. She reportedly spoke with John Ternus during the event. Dimri herself posted photographs from her visit on her Instagram account. This fed the social media buzz, which Satirelogy expertly cashed in on.

How Fan's Reacted to this Bizarre Post?

One user wrote, “Good choice.” Another wrote, “What u want to say ki.” Another user wrote, “Looks like PR of Tripti Dimri.” While another comment read, “Anything by Indian.”