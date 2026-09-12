Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and her husband visited the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi, exploring textiles and crafts from BRICS member and partner countries.

Daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Zahra Pezeshkian, and her husband, Hassan Majidi, visited the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi, where they explored textiles, handicrafts and cultural displays representing BRICS member and partner countries. The visit, shared by the official Iranian Embassy in India account, brought a cultural dimension to the ongoing BRICS engagements in the capital.

Videos from the bazaar show Zahra in a black abaya viewing textile and craft displays, including the Iranian showcase, and posing for photographs with Indian representatives in front of a “BRICS India 2026” backdrop.

Daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Zahra Pezeshkian, along with her husband Hassan Majidi, visited the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi, exploring the rich art, crafts and cultural heritage showcased by BRICS member and partner countries. pic.twitter.com/qDcLZg4XCN — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) September 12, 2026

Union Minister Welcomes Dignitaries

Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Kodarma Lok Sabha MP Annapurna Devi also shared a carousel of photographs from the visit.

Welcoming Zahra to the bazaar, she wrote, “It was a pleasure to welcome Ms Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, to the #BRICSBazaar at the National Crafts Museum, New Delhi.”

She added, “Had the opportunity to show them around the Bazaar and share the rich traditions, art, crafts and cultural heritage showcased by BRICS member and partner nations.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annapurna Devi (@annpurna.devi)

About the BRICS Bazaar

The BRICS Bazaar, being held at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy from September 10 to 15, places traditional craftsmanship at the centre of the wider BRICS programme in New Delhi.

Exhibits and Participating Nations

The exhibition features textiles and crafts reflecting the distinct cultural traditions of participating countries. Its displays include woven stripes and ikat motifs, brocade and jacquard work, as well as printed and dyed cotton and silk textiles.

Among the country panels are those representing Iran, India, China, Brazil, Bolivia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Cuba, Belarus, Malaysia, Nigeria, Uganda, and Vietnam alongside additional partner and member-country displays.

The Iranian panel forms part of the broader textile installation, which brings together different regional weaving, printing and dyeing traditions in a single visual display.

Organisation and Timings

Organised jointly by India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Textiles alongside India's hosting of the 18th BRICS Summit, the bazaar carries the theme “Crafting Cultures, Connecting People.”

The BRICS Bazaar is open from September 10 to 15, 2026, at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in New Delhi, with visitor timings listed as 10 am to 6 pm.

India Hosts 18th BRICS Summit

India is holding the 18th BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, alongside representatives from other member and partner nations. (ANI)