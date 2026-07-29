Kangana Ranaut has responded to backlash over her “generation gutter” remark, claiming the media is targeting her and misrepresenting her views. She defended her comments, criticised certain feminist narratives and urged Gen Z to value discipline, boundaries and responsible behaviour in public life.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has responded to the backlash over her controversial “generation gutter” remark, stating that sections of the media are unfairly targeting her. In a video shared on Instagram, she defended her stance and said her comments were being misrepresented.

Kangana Defends Her Statement

In her video message, Kangana said she was speaking against what she described as inappropriate behaviour during protests. She argued that public conduct must reflect responsibility and respect, especially in a society where people of all age groups coexist.She added that her remarks were not meant to attack an entire generation, pointing out that she has previously appreciated young people, including students, for their achievements.

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Criticism of ‘Modern Feminism’

Kangana questioned certain narratives around feminism, suggesting that ideas promoting complete freedom without accountability could be harmful. She emphasised that discipline and personal boundaries are essential for living in a society.She also raised concerns about how some debates question why women should uphold dignity or discipline, asking whether such values would be encouraged within families.

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Freedom Comes With Limits

Highlighting the importance of mutual respect, Kangana said individual freedom should not come at the cost of others’ dignity. She stressed that while people are free to express themselves privately, public behaviour must adhere to societal norms and constitutional boundaries.According to her, basic civic sense includes respecting others’ beliefs, families and public spaces.

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Advice to Gen Z

Addressing younger generations, Kangana urged them not to be influenced by what she called “misguided feminism”. She warned that a lack of discipline could negatively impact careers, relationships and social acceptance.She further stated that personal growth should be about evolving into responsible individuals rather than adopting reckless behaviour.

What Sparked the Controversy

The backlash began after Kangana posted an Instagram Story describing Gen Z and younger groups as “generation gutter”. She criticised certain young women for, in her view, imitating independence without taking responsibility for it.Her remarks also included criticism of what she termed “westernised lifestyles”, which she linked to irresponsible choices and lack of accountability.

Reaction From Protest Organisers

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised the student protest Kangana referred to, strongly criticised her comments. Founder Abhijeet Dipke dismissed her remarks, saying they were not taken seriously.CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also echoed similar sentiments, stating that many young people do not pay attention to Kangana’s views and questioning her credibility as a public figure.

Kangana’s Earlier Clarification

Speaking to reporters earlier, Kangana had defended her position by saying that she objected to the use of abusive language during protests, including remarks directed at senior leaders and their families. She maintained that such behaviour was unacceptable and reflected poorly on societal values.