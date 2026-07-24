Manushi Chhillar has backed students protesting the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, sharing her own experience of retaking the exam in 2015 due to a similar issue. Calling it traumatic, she stressed the emotional toll on aspirants and urged authorities to introduce reforms for a fair, transparent, and reliable examination process.

Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar has come out in support of students protesting the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, sharing that she understands their struggle firsthand. She revealed that she had to appear for the medical entrance exam twice in 2015 due to a similar leak, describing the experience as extremely traumatic and emotionally exhausting.

Highlights Emotional Toll on NEET Aspirants

In a note shared on Instagram, Manushi emphasised that exams like NEET are not just tests but represent years of hard work, sacrifices, and aspirations. She said asking students to simply retake the exam ignores the emotional toll it takes, adding that greater sensitivity is needed while addressing such issues.

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Points to Sacrifices Behind Medical Dreams

Highlighting the larger reality of medical aspirants, she spoke about families making financial sacrifices and students dedicating years to achieve their dreams. She stressed that education is a powerful equaliser and should not be compromised by flaws in the system, calling for necessary reforms to ensure fairness.

Urges Accountability Amid Protests

Manushi also stated that demanding change should not be seen as criticism but as a step towards improving the system. Expressing faith in the country’s democratic processes, she urged authorities to act with compassion and accountability, as protests continue at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding action over the alleged paper leak.

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