4 5 Image Credit : Instagram

The real truth behind Valli's comments

Hero Nani shared a fun incident that happened when Rajamouli's name was famous across India. Soon after Baahubali's release, Nani visited Rajamouli's house. The family was at the dining table when Rajamouli said, 'Let's go watch Baahubali again, book the tickets.' Valli, Keeravani's wife, shot back, 'Oh, you made one useless Baahubali film... and we have to go again?!' Nani quickly clarified that she didn't mean to insult him. Their family bond is just that honest. He called Valli a great critic who always gives blunt, truthful feedback on his own films too.