Actor Sonu Sood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, marking 27 years of the tradition. He says Bappa's greatest lesson is to remove obstacles from others' lives, and one doesn't need to be wealthy or influential to help people and serve the community.

Actor Sonu Sood on Monday celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and shared a message of compassion and service, saying that the biggest lesson from Lord Ganesha is to remove obstacles from the lives of others.

27 Years of Faith and Blessings

Speaking about the arrival of Lord Ganesha at his home, Sonu Sood said that 26 years have passed since he first brought Bappa home after arriving in Mumbai, and the 27th year of the tradition has begun. "When I first arrived in Mumbai, I asked for just one thing from Bappa: 'Bappa, I want to bring you home, and please always keep us capable of bringing you home.' Today, 26 years have passed and the 27th year has begun that Bappa continues to visit our home. Every year, He teaches us a new lesson about life," Sonu told ANI.

"I would only say that whatever progress we have made in life to reach where we are today with all of you, it has been possible solely through Bappa's blessings," he added.

Bappa's Lesson: Be a 'Vighnaharta' for Others

The actor, who is known for his philanthropic work, said that a person’s family grows when they begin thinking about others and helping them. "I believe your family truly becomes large when you start thinking about others. And when prayers are offered for you in people’s homes, there is nothing greater than that," he said.

" Bappa has taught us that He is known as Vighnaharta (the remover of obstacles). The greatest lesson to learn from Bappa is to try and remove obstacles from other people's lives. Bappa will take care of the rest Himself," Sonu added.

'You Don't Need to Be Wealthy to Help'

He further said that one does not need to be an actor, wealthy or influential to help others. "You don't necessarily have to be an actor, extremely wealthy, or influential. I believe that once you take the first step on the path shown by Bappa, He grants you the strength and creates the connections needed to relieve others of their troubles," he said.

Talking about managing time for humanitarian work, Sonu said, "Time isn't just available; you have to make time." He added that people across the country and neighbouring nations are like an extended family and standing with them during difficult times is a responsibility. "When they are in need, I believe it is our duty to set aside all work and go stand with them. When you are among them, you realize that these are the very people because of whom you have attained this position today," he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Extending his wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi, Sonu said, "May Bappa make the coming year filled with happiness for you. May all your dreams come true. Keep bringing smiles to people’s faces so that Bappa brings smiles into your life as well."

"Heartfelt greetings—Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya!" he added.

Nationwide Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples.

The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities.