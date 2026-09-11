Filmmaker Kabir Khan reflected on his long association with New York City, recalling he was in the US when the 9/11 attacks happened. He later returned to shoot his film 'New York', which was set against the backdrop of the post-9/11 world.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan reflected on his long association with New York City as the city remembers the September 11 attacks 25 years on. Sharing a series of photographs that he clicked around the city, Khan recalled being in the US when the attacks took place and witnessing New York grapple with the unimaginable tragedy. “New York has been a part of my film journey for a long time. I was in the US when 9/11 happened and witnessed a city shaken by the unimaginable tragedy,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk)

Recalling the film 'New York'

Seven years later, Khan returned to New York to shoot his second film, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘New York’. The 2009 film was set against the backdrop of the post-9/11 world and explored the impact of the attacks and their aftermath on friendship, identity and perceptions of belonging.

Returning to New York once again, Khan said he walked through streets and corners where he had previously filmed scenes, adding that the “city remains restless, resilient and gloriously alive.”

Remembering September 11, 2001

Kabir Khan’s post comes as the world marks a quarter-century since the September 11 attacks, prompting renewed reflections on the tragedy and its lasting impact on New York and beyond. On September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger aircraft in a coordinated attack against the United States. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Centre's Twin Towers in New York, while a third struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth aircraft crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew attempted to regain control.

Impact and Remembrance

The attacks killed 2,977 people, according to official US figures. The tragedy triggered sweeping changes in US counterterrorism policy, military operations and domestic security measures.

At Ground Zero in New York, annual remembrance ceremonies continue to honour the victims, with their names read aloud by family members and loved ones. The attacks were orchestrated by al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (ANI)