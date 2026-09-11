76-year-old veteran actor Sharat Saxena has undergone a six-hour-long spine surgery. He shared pictures on Instagram of his recovery journey, writing, 'CAN’T KEEP A GOOD MAN DOWN'. The actor is now recovering at home.

Veteran actor Sharat Saxena has undergone a six-hour-long spine surgery and is now recovering at home. The 76-year-old actor shared several pictures, documenting his journey from the surgery to coming back home to his family. “6 hour spine surgery- done. CAN’T KEEP A GOOD MAN DOWN,” he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharat Saxena (@sharat_saxena)

The first picture shows Saxena resting on the hospital bed after his surgery. He followed up with another picture from the car during his trip back home. The actor playfully added that he had grown bored of having soup due to the surgery and that he would no longer require a walking stick.

As soon as the post was shared, many took to the comment section and shared messages for the actor’s quick recovery. Actors Tisca Chopra, Anup Soni, Indira Krishna, and Vindu Singh were among the ones to greet the veteran actor.

Earlier, Sharat Saxena shared a picture of him getting an MRI at the hospital. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharat Saxena (@sharat_saxena)

Sharat Saxena's Film Career

A prominent face in the Hindi film industry, Sharat Saxena featured in several films in the early 70s, prominently seen in villainous roles or in supporting characters. Some of his notable roles came with films like Mr India, Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Ghulam, Badshah, Fanaa, Baghban, and Krrish among others. He has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films.

Sharat Saxena’s one of the most recent roles came with Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’. (ANI)