The first look of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol was unveiled ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The majestic idol is a major attraction, drawing millions of devotees for darshan, marking the start of Ganeshotsav celebrations.

The first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Friday evening, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, drawing attention to one of the city's most iconic Lord Ganesh idols and a major attraction of the annual celebrations.

Crafted with unmatched artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja is not merely an idol but a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai. Every year, millions of devotees visit the pandal for darshan, making the unveiling of the iconic Ganesh idol one of the main attractions of the festival.

The majestic idol of Lalbaugcha Raja is seated on a throne, portraying a serene, benevolent and loving form. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will begin on September 14. The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most-awaited moments ahead of Mumbai's Ganeshotsav every year

History and Legacy of the Mandal

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol is associated with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl. The worship place was founded in 1934 and has since become an integral part of Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades, continuing a long-standing tradition associated with the famous mandal.

The Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Bhadrapada. The festival starts with Chaturthi and ends with Anantha Chaturdashi. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles', as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. The festival is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with lakhs of devotees converging at various mandals to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Celebrations and Eco-Friendly Alternatives

During the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare traditional delicacies and visit pandals to offer prayers. Alongside the grand celebrations, sustainable alternatives have also been gaining attention. For the past decade, a Mumbai-based artisan has been quietly revolutionising the way devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by crafting Ganpati idols out of eco-paper instead of traditional clay or Plaster of Paris (POP).

The first look unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja thus marks the beginning of the festive excitement in Mumbai, as devotees prepare to welcome Lord Ganesh and participate in the city's vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.