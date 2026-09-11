Vijayawada will feature a massive 72-foot-tall eco-friendly clay Ganesha idol for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Organisers hope the giant idol will inspire people to choose environmentally safe options for their own celebrations.

Vijayawada is set to witness a 72-foot-tall clay idol of Lord Ganesha as part of the Sri Panchamukha Varasiddhi Maha Ganapathi Utsavalu. The idol is being made using eco-friendly materials, with the organisers aiming to spread awareness about the use of natural idols during the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Monday, September 14, and the 10-day celebrations will continue until September 25.

Spreading Environmental Awareness

Speaking to ANI, Dundi Ganesh Seva Samithi Managing Committee member Deepthi said the large idol was planned to encourage people to choose eco-friendly options for their own celebrations. She said, “…We established this organisation to spread awareness: if we can build a massive 72-foot Ganesha idol in a fully eco-friendly way, then every apartment, street, and household can also adopt an eco-friendly idol,”

Deepthi said the use of natural materials can help people celebrate the festival without causing harm to the environment. She added, “It is entirely possible, natural, and safe, ensuring we do not harm our environment. This remains the main motto of our organisation…,”

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is worshipped as the deity of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings. The festival sees devotees install Ganesha idols at homes and public places, followed by prayers and cultural celebrations. The celebrations end with the immersion of the idols. (ANI)