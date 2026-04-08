MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Amit Trivedi's Top 20 Superhit Songs

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 08 2026, 10:12 AM IST
Share this Video

From indie brilliance to Bollywood chartbusters, Amit Trivedi has redefined modern Hindi music with his experimental sound and soulful melodies. On his birthday, here’s a nostalgic ride through 20 of his biggest superhit songs that continue to rule playlists, hearts, and memories across generations.0:00 - Amit Trivedi's Birthday Special0:10 - Top 20 Hits1:38 - Top 10 Hits

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Amit Trivedi's Top 20 Superhit Songs | Birthday Special
Now Playing
Amit Trivedi's Top 20 Superhit Songs | Birthday Special
Virat Kohli Reacts to ‘Dhurandhar 2’ in Viral Short Video | #Shorts
Now Playing
Virat Kohli Reacts to ‘Dhurandhar 2’ in Viral Short Video | #Shorts
Virat Kohli Stunned by Dhurandhar 2 – 'Never Seen Anything Like This!' | Entertainment
Now Playing
Virat Kohli Stunned by Dhurandhar 2 – 'Never Seen Anything Like This!' | Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 1000 Crore Club in India in Just 18 Days!
Now Playing
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 1000 Crore Club in India in Just 18 Days!
Hariharan's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special | Evergreen Hits | 90s Hits
Now Playing
Hariharan's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special | Evergreen Hits | 90s Hits
Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Top 20 Powerful Bajrangbali Bhajans for Devotees | Hanuman Bhajan
Now Playing
Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Top 20 Powerful Bajrangbali Bhajans for Devotees | Hanuman Bhajan
Ramayana FIRST Glimpse: Ranbir Kapoor Shines as Lord Ram, Leaves Fans Awestruck | Upcoming Film
Now Playing
Ramayana FIRST Glimpse: Ranbir Kapoor Shines as Lord Ram, Leaves Fans Awestruck | Upcoming Film
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Beats Baahubali’s 9 YEARS of Record in North America
Now Playing
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Beats Baahubali’s 9 YEARS of Record in North America
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Visits Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain | WATCH
Now Playing
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Visits Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain | WATCH
Ram Charan's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special | Tollywood Mega Hits
Now Playing
Ram Charan's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special | Tollywood Mega Hits

Entertainment

Amit Trivedi's Top 20 Superhit Songs | Birthday Special
03:14
Now Playing
Amit Trivedi's Top 20 Superhit Songs | Birthday Special
Virat Kohli Reacts to ‘Dhurandhar 2’ in Viral Short Video | #Shorts
01:03
Now Playing
Virat Kohli Reacts to ‘Dhurandhar 2’ in Viral Short Video | #Shorts
Virat Kohli Stunned by Dhurandhar 2 – 'Never Seen Anything Like This!' | Entertainment
03:04
Now Playing
Virat Kohli Stunned by Dhurandhar 2 – 'Never Seen Anything Like This!' | Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 1000 Crore Club in India in Just 18 Days!
01:31
Now Playing
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 1000 Crore Club in India in Just 18 Days!

News

Donald Trump Calls Artemis Crew ‘Modern-Day Pioneers’ From Space | World News #Shorts
02:29
Now Playing
Donald Trump Calls Artemis Crew ‘Modern-Day Pioneers’ From Space | World News #Shorts
Zaporizhzhia Under Pressure: Displacement and Survival in Ukraine War | World News
03:25
Now Playing
Zaporizhzhia Under Pressure: Displacement and Survival in Ukraine War | World News
Gaza’s Injured Children Fight to Walk Again | Inside Deir el-Balah Recovery Camp | War Stories
03:18
Now Playing
Gaza’s Injured Children Fight to Walk Again | Inside Deir el-Balah Recovery Camp | War Stories

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?