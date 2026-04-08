Amit Trivedi's Top 20 Superhit Songs | Birthday Special

From indie brilliance to Bollywood chartbusters, Amit Trivedi has redefined modern Hindi music with his experimental sound and soulful melodies. On his birthday, here’s a nostalgic ride through 20 of his biggest superhit songs that continue to rule playlists, hearts, and memories across generations.0:00 - Amit Trivedi's Birthday Special0:10 - Top 20 Hits1:38 - Top 10 Hits

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