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BTS Appears on Mexico Presidential Balcony — Fans Go Wild in Historic Moment

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 11 2026, 01:00 PM IST
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BTS mania takes over Mexico City as nearly 50,000 fans gather outside Mexico’s National Palace to witness an unforgettable moment! K-pop superstars BTS appeared on the presidential balcony after meeting Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, sending ARMY fans into an emotional frenzy. BTS member Kim Tae-hyung (V) spoke in Spanish, thanking Mexican fans for their love and support.The emotional scenes included fans screaming, crying, waving banners, and sharing personal stories about how BTS music changed their lives. One 71-year-old fan revealed how BTS helped her cope with the loss of her son.This comes as BTS returns to the global spotlight in 2026 after completing mandatory military service in South Korea. The group is also set to perform three sold-out concerts in Mexico City, with over 135,000 tickets sold within minutes.Watch the full emotional scenes, fan reactions, V’s speech in Spanish, and BTS’s historic Mexico appearance!In this video: 0:00 – BTS Arrives at Mexico Presidential Balcony0:20 – Taehyung (V) Speaks in Spanish to Fans2:50 – Fans’ Emotional Reactions & Historic Moment

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