Bigg Boss 20 Ration Task Heats Up: Love Gill Faces Criticism As Teams Clash | Entertainment

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Bigg Boss 20 Ration Task Heats Up: Love Gill Faces Criticism As Teams Clash

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 29 2026, 07:04 PM IST
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Bigg Boss 20: Ration Task Turns UGLY! Love Gill Targeted, Qazi-Aman Plan Counterattack The Bigg Boss 20 ration task takes a heated turn as Love Gill faces criticism over her aggressive gameplay. Mahi and Uditi explain their sides of the clash, while Aman tells Qazi that their team is being targeted. Qazi, Aman and their teammates then strategise, with Qazi urging everyone to conserve energy and observe their opponents before making a move. 00:00 — Bigg Boss 20 Ration Task Turns Heated 00:30 — Love Gill Faces Criticism Over Gameplay 01:00 — Qazi & Aman Strategise For The Next Move

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