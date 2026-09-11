Actor Viineet Kumar Singh is set to join Akshay Kumar in the sci-fi alien survival-action thriller ‘Samuk’. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Singh will be seen in a pivotal role in the film which is currently being shot in the UK for a 2027 release.

Actor Viineet Kumar Singh has joined Akshay Kumar in the upcoming sci-fi alien survival-action thriller ‘Samuk’. Singh will be seen in a pivotal role and will share a significant part of the story with Kumar, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Singh has joined the film, which is being produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner and directed by Kanishk Varma.

VIINEET KUMAR SIINGH JOINS AKSHAY KUMAR IN 'SAMUK'... #ViineetKumarSiingh has joined #AkshayKumar in #Samuk, the sci-fi alien survival-action thriller produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures and directed by Kanishk Varma. Viineet will be seen in a… pic.twitter.com/eK82d6Px0K — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2026

About The Film 'Samuk'

‘Samuk’ is currently being shot in the UK and is expected to release in cinemas in 2027. Akshay Kumar began shooting for the film last month.

The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Aashin A Shah in association with Cape of Good Films.

The project has reportedly been in development for more than two years.

The makers have not shared many details about the plot yet. However, ‘Samuk’ is being presented as a survival thriller that combines military elements, survival horror and alien mythology. The film is also expected to feature action and creature effects.

Viineet Kumar Singh's Recent Projects

For Viineet Kumar Singh, ‘Samuk’ is the latest addition to his growing list of projects. The actor has recently been seen in films including ‘Chhaava’, ‘Jaat’, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, ‘Nishaanchi’ and ‘Hello Bachhon’.

Akshay Kumar's Latest Release

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently entertaining moviegoers with his latest release ‘Haiwaan’.

‘Haiwaan’ is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on September 11, with music by Zee Music Company. (ANI)