Prime Video unveiled the trailer for 'Don't Be Shy,' a young adult rom-com produced by Alia Bhatt. The film, starring four newcomers, follows a young girl's life as it spirals into chaos amid a love triangle. It will release on Sept 25, 2026.

The trailer of Prime Video's young adult rom-com 'Don't Be Shy' was unveiled. Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions, and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, the film boasts a stellar ensemble led by four fresh faces, Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora, and Ansh Duggal, alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik playing pivotal roles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

A Whirlwind of Twists and New Connections

The trailer takes audience into the meticulously planned life of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das (Aarushi Bajaj), a fiercely independent young girl whose seemingly perfect world starts to fall apart when things take an unexpected and dramatic turn. As she navigates the messy aftermath and finds herself caught between her romantic feelings for the rich and popular Mayank (Piyush Khati) and her estranged childhood friend Dhruv (Ansh Duggal), the sudden arrival of the mysterious yet sparkling Tara (Bianca Arora) at her college and in her life makes things even more complicated. What begins as a carefully thought-out plan to get her life back on track soon spirals into a hilarious whirlwind of twists, new connections, and complete chaos, setting the stage for a fresh, fun-filled young adult romantic comedy, read a press note.

Cast on Their Roles and Debut Film

Speaking about the project, Bianca Arora shared, “My character has a very different way of looking at things, and that’s what made this role so much fun for me. Tara almost felt like she gave me permission to be my most expressive self on camera, and I found a lot of joy in discovering that side of her and myself. After everything we’ve put into Don’t Be Shy, I’m beyond excited for audiences to finally watch it.”

Ansh Duggal shared, “There’s something surreal about knowing that my very first film is about to be watched by audiences around the world. I’m nervous, excited, and just incredibly grateful to be starting this journey with Don’t Be Shy. It’s a feeling I don’t think I’ll ever forget.”

Piyush Khati added, “Mayank is a character with so many layers, and getting into his shoes was both a challenge and a really fun exercise. I found little parts of myself in him that surprised me along the way. And what makes this film even more special is the journey we’ve had as a group, from being four newcomers figuring things out together to now seeing our film ready for the world to experience.”

Don’t Be Shy will be released on September 25, 2026. (ANI)