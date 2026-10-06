Thailand Floods Worsen: 31 Deaths, 3.5 Million Hit | Bangkok Under Flood Threat | World News

Thailand Floods Worsen: 31 Deaths, 3.5 Million Hit
Thailand is battling widespread flooding after weeks of heavy rain, with 31 deaths reported and more than 3.5 million people affected. Flooding continues across multiple provinces, while Bangkok and low-lying areas remain vulnerable. Authorities are racing to drain floodwaters and provide relief as fresh thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rain threaten several parts of the country. Officials are also warning of possible flash floods, landslides and renewed waterlogging.
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