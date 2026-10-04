India Beats Pakistan To Win Asian Games Hockey Gold | LA 2028 Qualification Secured

India Beats Pakistan To Win Asian Games Hockey Gold
India’s men’s hockey team clinched gold at the Asian Games after a thrilling final against Pakistan, securing a direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Coach Craig Fulton and players praised the team’s resilience, defensive discipline and belief under pressure. The players also revealed their plans to celebrate with family, including Rajma Chawal, Kheer and Aloo Parathas. 00:00 – India Clinch Asian Games Hockey Gold 00:30 – Gold Medal Secures Direct LA Olympics Qualification 00:50 – Indian Players Celebrate Historic Asian Games Triumph
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