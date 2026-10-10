Indonesia | Jakarta Fire: Mother THROWS SON From Rooftop to Escape Restaurant Blaze | World News

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Indonesia

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 10 2026, 07:08 AM IST
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A dramatic escape unfolded in East Jakarta after a fire broke out at Rumah Makan Beringin Sawo in Rawamangun on October 9. A suspected leak from a 3 kg LPG cylinder reportedly triggered an explosion in the restaurant’s third-floor kitchen. A mother threw her four-year-old son onto an adjacent building before jumping herself. Residents rescued both, and they survived. Several workers reportedly suffered burns or injuries and were hospitalised. Firefighters extinguished the blaze by around 8:11 AM local time. No fatalities were reported.

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