‘Nana Saheb Never Truly Leaves Us’: Malhar Patekar Vows to Carry Forward His Father’s Legacy
Malhar Patekar pays an emotional tribute to his father, Nana Patekar, saying his legacy will live on through his work for humanity. He highlights Nana Saheb’s vision of expanding social initiatives in water conservation, education and healthcare, including work in Kashmir and Marathwada. Malhar says the Naam Foundation’s ongoing projects will continue under the guidance of its team and trustees. He also urges people across the world to unite and carry forward his father’s mission. Recalling their last conversation, Malhar reveals that his father’s final concern was his health.
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