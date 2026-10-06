India’s Hockey Heroes Return Home! Harmanpreet, Manpreet Celebrate Asian Games Gold

India’s Asian Games gold-winning hockey team received a grand welcome after securing Olympic qualification. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and coach Craig Fulton shared their experiences, with the players expressing happiness over the support. Harmanpreet said the team’s next target is to improve on its Tokyo and Paris performances and aim for Olympic gold. 0:00 – India’s Asian Games Gold-Winning Hockey Team Gets Grand Welcome 2:00 – Harmanpreet & Manpreet Reflect On Historic Gold-Medal Campaign 3:30 – Harmanpreet Sets Sights On Olympic Gold At LA 2028