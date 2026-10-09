Navaratri 2026 Playlist: Jubin Nautiyal's Top 20 Songs | Maa Durga Bhajans

Today's playlist is dedicated to the divine power of Maa Durga and one of Bollywood's most loved soulful voices... Jubin Nautiyal! Jubin Nautiyal's powerful vocals, heartfelt expressions and devotional melodies have created a special connection with music lovers. His spiritual songs perfectly capture the emotions of faith, devotion and surrender. From modern Maa Durga bhajans to powerful Devi chants and timeless Mata classics, this special Navaratri playlist brings together devotional songs that are perfect for prayer, puja and festive celebrations. From Main Balak Tu Mata and Maiya Teri Jai Jaikaar to Maa Ka Bulawa Aaya Hai and Maai Hai Na, these songs celebrate the divine power and blessings of Maa Durga. Let's count down Jubin Nautiyal's Top 20 Navaratri Songs and Maa Durga Bhajans! 0:00 – Jubin Nautiyal Navaratri Special Begins 0:45 – Powerful Devi Chants & Traditional Mata Bhajans 2:41 – Top 10 Navaratri Songs Celebrate Maa Durga