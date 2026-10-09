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Indian Coast Guard Leads SAREX-2026 Maritime Rescue Drill Off Odisha Coast

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 09 2026, 11:13 PM IST
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The Indian Coast Guard conducted the 12th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise, SAREX-2026, off Odisha’s Paradip coast on October 8. The drill simulated an aircraft ditching and ship fire emergency, involving Coast Guard vessels, Indian Air Force and Navy assets, and specialised rescue teams. Attended by international observers from 30 countries, the exercise also marked the commissioning of the MEOSAR satellite system to strengthen maritime distress detection.

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