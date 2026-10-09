Mexico | Acapulco Flood Fury: Tropical Storm Simón Triggers Flash Flooding | World News

Mexico
Acapulco, Mexico, was hit by intense rainfall on October 8 as Tropical Storm Simón brought flooding to streets and major roads across the coastal city. Vehicles were stranded, traffic was disrupted and landslides were reported in several areas. Floodwater surged through urban streets, while authorities urged residents to remain indoors and follow official weather alerts. Further rainfall and flooding risks remained a concern.
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