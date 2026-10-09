Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Warns YungDSA Over LoveGill Bond | Kaashvi Hiranandani Reacts

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Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Warns YungDSA Over LoveGill Bond

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 09 2026, 12:02 PM IST
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Bigg Boss 20’s latest relationship drama has sparked a major fan debate as ScoutOP warns YungDSA about his growing closeness with LoveGill and how their bond might be perceived outside the house. While YungDSA continues to support LoveGill, fans are questioning whether their connection is pure friendship or something more. Meanwhile, ScoutOP’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani is reportedly handling the online buzz privately, while his team urges fans not to attach romantic labels to genuine friendships. Is this a friendship story or the beginning of a new Bigg Boss 20 controversy? Watch the latest updates.

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